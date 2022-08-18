Edo police recover 20 mummified bodies from ritual shrine, arrest 3 suspects

It was a gory sight late Wednesday night when the Edo State police command bust a ritual shrine in a building along Asoro slope, off Ekenwan Road, Uzebu Quarters, Benin city and discovered twenty mummified bodies, then arrested three male suspects.

The command, in a press statement, endorsed by the deputy police public relations, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the arrest was made possible through the information made available to the police.

The statement reads:

“In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, operatives of the Edo State police command today 17/08/2022 unraveled a suspected ritual shrine.

“Following credible…