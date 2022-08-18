FG not ASUU should compensate students, NANS tells minister

The National Association of Nigerian Students has reacted to a statement credited to the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu, where he suggested that Nigerian students affected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike must sue ASUU for liabilities suffered as a result of the strike.

NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon in a statement on Thursday said the students could not have sued ASUU whose members are employees of the Federal and State Governments, saying the students would use the council to ask the Federal Government to compensate the students for the wasted time.

He said, perhaps, the only thing Malam Adamu has gotten right since he became a Minister is a…