Lagos extends Okada ban to 4 more LGAs, 5 LCDAs, effective from Sept 1

Lagos State government, on Thursday, extended the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, saying that the fresh ban becomes effective from September 1, 2022.

Effective from that date too, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed enforcement teams to fully implement the proscription order and bust erring riders across the councils listed in the Okada ban.

It would be recalled that the government had earlier in May this year banned the operation of okada in six Local Governments (LGs) and nine Local Council Development Areas…