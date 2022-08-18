Nigerians to start using USSD code for transactions next week ― Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to further deepen the integration of the eNaira with the existing national payment infrastructure by both banked and unbanked, as they will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialling *997 from their phones.

Similarly, in due course, both Merchants and Consumers with bank accounts can use the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) to transfer and receive eNaira to any bank account.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Thursday at the Grand Finale of the eNaira Hackathon, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“I am pleased to inform you that by next…