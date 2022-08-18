Plastic waste management in Nigeria: BCCC-Africa commences inventory, stakeholder mapping

The Basel Convention Coordinating Centre for the African Region (BCCC-Africa) has hosted stakeholders in the plastic waste value chain to an inception workshop for a project titled: “Promoting environmentally sound management and control of transboundary trade of plastic waste in Nigeria, through inventory and stakeholder mapping” that is being implemented in Nigeria.

The inception workshop for the project was held on August 10 in Lagos.

It involved stakeholders from the Federal Ministry of Environment, NESREA, the Nigerian Customs Service, National Associations of Plastics Manufacturers and Recyclers, Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance (FBRA), State Waste Management…