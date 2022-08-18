Reddington hospital unveils bodycare plastic surgery clinic

AHEAD of an official launch, The Reddington Hospital Group has announced that it has established a Bodycare Plastic Surgery Clinic at the Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new centre, the result of a collaboration between the Reddington Hospital Group and Abuja Plastics, a renowned plastic surgery centre in Nigeria with an impeccable safety record and unrivalled expertise, is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The Chief Operating Officer of Reddington Hospital, Mr Emmanuel Matthews, speaking at a media briefing at the Reddington Hospital Group headquarters in Lagos, said the Bodycare Centre is in response to the yearnings of discerning members of the public for a…