What to know about high cholesterol

Very many people know that high cholesterol is bad for their heart, but not many appear to really understand what cholesterol is. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts say although raised cholesterol levels have no symptoms, their build-up in the blood vessels can increase an individual’s risk of developing heart disease or stroke if not well managed.

