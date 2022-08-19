Afrobeats has displaced dancehall reggae in global fame — Asha Gangali

Singer, rapper, and talent hunt coach, Asha Gangali says the fame that Afrobeats currently enjoys globally is at the expense of other genres like dancehall.

While appraising the evolution of Afrobeats, Asha noted that more efforts would be needed to sustain the moment.

“Everybody is shouting that Afrobeats getting Grammy recognitions but if you don’t manage it from home; if you don’t get a platform to continue to project the right vibes to the global audience, it’s going to wade off as dance hall genre did.

“We got there on the billboard at the expense of dance hall reggae. Do you think the reggae dance hall people are happy? We’ve dominated all their airwaves….