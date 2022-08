Tribune Online

ASUU members won’t be paid for strike period —FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, […]

