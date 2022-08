FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Abuja, arrests 6 for land act contravention, drugs peddling

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sustained its ongoing demolition of illegal structures, markets as well as shanties built on roads and rail corridors in Abuja.

This is as the joint task team comprising FCTA Senior officials, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS), Directorate of Road Traffic Services, and Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), on Friday stormed the rail corridor in Gwarinpa area of Abuja unannounced to commence demolition of shanties,…