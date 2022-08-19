FG lauds NDIC for consistent remittance of operating surplus

The federal government has commended the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for its consistency in remitting 80 per cent operational surplus to the consolidated revenue fund of the government.

Also, it noted that over the years, the NDIC has become an important component of the nation’s financial safety net and at the forefront of activities that promote financial system stability through its contribution to financial inclusion and other economic policies of the government.

The commendation was given by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed at the inauguration of the executive director (Corporate Services) of the NDIC, Mrs Emily…