FG receives 2.6m doses of J&J vaccines donation from Canada

The Federal Government has received not less than 2.6 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donation from the Canadian government to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The Federal Government had recently launched an optimized SCALES 3.0 strategy to ramp up the vaccination rollout process and integrate childhood routine immunization against diseases like polio, yellow fever, measles and other vaccine-preventable childhood diseases in the same locations where the adults receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in his speech…