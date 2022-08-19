I’m using my office as Olori to promote the wellness of Itsekiri ― Olori Atuwatse III

Wife of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olori Atuwatse III, has said that she’d use her office as the mother of Warri Kingdom to promote wellness of all Itsekiri especially those in the riverine areas.

She reaffirmed the commitment on Friday at the commencement of a health audit for folks in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State as part of the First Coronation Anniversary of her husband, Atuwatse III.

“My desires to use the office of the Olori to promote wellness and wellbeing, especially in the riverine areas where healthcare is not so accessible to our people,” she affirmed.

The daughter of a late business magnate and philanthropist, Idahosa…