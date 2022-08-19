Kano courts do not compromise in granting bails ― Chief registrar

The Chief Registrar of the Kano State High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, has dispelled the insinuation that the Kano judiciary grants bail arbitrary, saying that magistrates and judges follow laid down procedures in accordance with the extant laws before granting bail.

This is just as he stated that bail is a right of the defendant, not a favour, saying “the court is not doing any favour to the person standing trial but fulfilling its obligation of ensuring justice in a trial.”

He stressed that every person standing trial before the court is entitled to have bail in cases relating to capital offences.

The chief registrar made these remarks while clearing air on…