Nigeria is safe, Runsewe assures international community

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Rinsewe has assured the international community that Nigeria is safe for investors and visitors as he declared the 2022 edition of the International Arts and Craft Expo (INAC) open.

Runsewe who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the INAC holding at the Ladi kwali Hall of the Abuja Sheraton Hotel with the theme networking Nigerian Crafts to the world said that the expo already has 25 countries, 6 states in attendance.

“Today is a day of networking with the delegates of different countries and we are very happy that we have our friends; the diplomatic communities joining…