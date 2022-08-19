Obaseki gives seven days ultimatum to unravel crime

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has given the Edo State Police Command and other relevant authorities seven days ultimatum to unravel the true situation of the alleged discovery of ritualists’ den along the Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City, on Wednesday night.

Governor Obaseki gave the directive at a joint press conference between the Edo State Government and the State Police Command, to provide an update on the latest development on the alleged ritual activities in the state.

Addressing journalists, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olawore Oluwole, called for calm among residents in the state, assuring that the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

The top police officer…