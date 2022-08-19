Olu of Warri unveils royal Iwere society to harness Itsekiri cultural potential

Olu of Warri, Ogiame III, has inaugurated the Iwere royal society to harness Itsekiri cultural heritage in commemoration of his first coronation anniversary in Warri, Delta State.

He unveiled the society during Iwere music concert, on Thursday night, at Brown Hill Event Centre, Ogunnu, Warri south local government area as part of the events outlined for the five-day coronation anniversary celebration.

The colourful third-day event saw several sterling performances and renditions of poetry, choral songs, classical gospel songs by individuals and the Iwere royal choir.

Ogiame, Atuwatse III said the society would be saddled with the coordination and…