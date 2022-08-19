Opposition against APC single faith ticket rages, as North Central youths demand Shettima’s removal

The opposition against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refused to abate despite the claim by the leadership of the party that it has opened discussions with aggrieved chieftains.

Some youths on Friday who claimed to be members of the party in the North Central zone staged protests in Abuja against the single faith ticket.

Operating under the platform, North Central Progressives Youth (NCPY), they demanded the removal of two-term Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as the Vice- Presidential candidate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Convener of the group, Comrade Musa Attah who addressed journalists at Unity Fountain before he…