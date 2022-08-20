8 health benefits of lemongrass you should know

Lemongrass, also known as barbed wire grass, silky heads, Cochin grass, Malabar grass, oily heads, citronella grass or fever grass, is a genus of Asian, African, Australian, and tropical island plants in the grass family.

Some species, in particular, are commonly cultivated as culinary and medicinal herbs because of their scent, resembling that of lemons.

Lemongrass has also been discovered to have a lot of health benefits that are unknown to many people.

The health benefits of lemongrass are discussed in this article.

1. It improves dental health

The antimicrobial properties of lemongrass have been proven to help treat oral…