After a year in silence, Ayanfe is back with new craft

After a year is silence Ayanfe is back to show us that sometimes life and love can either be sweet or sour

Ayanfe Oluwashola popularly known as Ayanfe, is back with his craft and according to him, he is coming with a bang to thrill the industry.

Ayanfe, who discovered his music career whilst in the university with a famous band he formed, made the bold decision of pausing his education and chasing his dreams as a musical artiste full time, and within a short period, he dropped his first single in 2018 under his former label.

After releasing a series of singles, covers, and freestyles and perfecting his craft, luck shined upon Ayanfe in 2019 after releasing a cover to Davido’s…