Group gives reasons for supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition

A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATS-Vanguard), said its support for the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is predicated on strong belief that the former Lagos State governor is someone that can deliver performance based results and not just promises, if elected into office, come 2023.

Lagos State Chairman of the group, Otunba (Dr.) Shakirudeen Dengel Anifowose, said this while speaking with newsmen, ahead of the formal launch of the support group, headed by Dr. Dare Owotomobi (FCPA), who is the founder and Global Chairman.

Dengel explained that the support for Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC flag bearer was hinged on the…