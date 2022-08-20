Group hails appointment of Lalong as DG APC presidential campaign

A group known as APC Strategic Monitoring Team (APC-SMT) has hailed the appointment of the Plateau state governor Simon Lalong as the Director General for the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 campaign council.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the Coordinator of the group Golepji Wambutda said the appointment was a round peg in a round hole and stated that Governor Simon Lalong deserved the appointment considering his political pedigree and acceptability among his colleagues.

“For most of us, a Presidential Campaign Director General is not just a mere appointment in the Campaign Council, rather, it is in the heartbeat of the whole transition process and political negotiations that the foundation…