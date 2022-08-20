How JAN, Union Bank sustain leadership, empowerment programmes for Nigerian girls

A non-profit organisation, Junior Achievement of Nigeria (JAN), and Union Bank have devoted a significant part of their sustainable development mission to ensuring that young girls and women in Nigeria have unrestricted opportunities to thrive in the society.

Both organisations have, for eight years, forged a strategic partnership to advance JAN’s Leadership Empowerment Achievement Development (LEAD) Camp intervention programme, a long-running initiative to inspire and empower young girls to become high-achieving women leaders.

The LEAD Camp’s latest edition — the 8th collaboration between JAN and Union Bank — held recently in Lagos witnessed participation from over 300…