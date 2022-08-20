I need precautions for exercises

I want to join my Old Students team for a charity walk next week. Kindly let me know the precautions to take since I have not done any exercise in the past few months. I am a 60- year- old woman.

Chioma (by SMS)

It is important for you to wear comfortable clothing and well- padded shoes that can protect the heels and arches of the feet. It is also useful for you to warm up before doing exercise and to cool down afterwards to lower the risk of strains and sprains. Taking appropriate breaks during the activity is also important. Do not exercise with an empty stomach. Eat something light (such as a pap or a slice of bread with jam) to give you some stamina. Do not exercise…