Mechanic killed, two APC chieftains, three others kidnapped by gunmen in Imo

Gunmen have killed an auto mechanic identified as Valentine Enwerem in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The incident ocurred on Friday evening when thebgunmen stormed the the popular U- turn after Nkwo Orji market along Owerri Okigwe road and killed artisan.

Information has it that after Enwerem was shot dead, the gunmen kidnapped the three persons that were in a vehicle.

The development caused panic in the area as the gunmen shot continuously as they made their way out of the scene.

The deceased’s colleagues told our correspondent at his workshop at the Orji Mechanic Village on Saturday, that his killers drove towards the Okigwe end of the road after killing him and…