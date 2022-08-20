Special police constables protest non-payment of salary in Kwara

Youths recruited as Special Constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force to maintain security in local government areas of Kwara state on Saturday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of 16 months salary owed them.

The special constables, who are about 1,056, took their protest to strategic areas of Ilorin, such as Challenge, Post Office and Ahmadu Bello Way, saying, “Kwara state government, pay us our salaries for 18 months”.

Some of the protesters, who dressed in black police uniform, covered their bodies with leaves as they marched along the streets, while they also caused the protest to go viral on social media.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public…