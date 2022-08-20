Twitter places ban on Florida Republican, Luis Miguel for encouraging killing of federal agents

Social media giant, Twitter has placed a ban on a Florida Republican candidate, Luis Miguel for encouraging the killing of federal agents in the United States of America by advocating for the killing of federal agents on sight.

Miguel is campaigning in the Republican primary election to represent Florida’s 20th district in the state House of representatives.

Miguel’s threat comes amid increasing Republican also known as Grand old party, (GOP) antagonism toward the FBI and IRS, fueled by the federal raid on Mar-a-Lago and Congress’ recent move to enhance tax enforcement. However, Miguel’s message went beyond condemnation of the agencies, asking for armed assault against its…