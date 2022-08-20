UN Women Peace and Security stresses need for women’s protection for effective participation

As political activities for the 2023 general elections hot up, the need for women to be protected and allowed to effectively participate has been stressed.

The assertion was made by the National Programme Officer UN Women Peace and Security (WPS), Ms Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin while speaking in Bauchi during the opening of a three-day stakeholders workshop on the second phase of the implementation of the WPS project in Bauchi.

She observed that women have been left far behind in the political process of the country due to some issues that have been introduced into the political process thereby making it difficult for women to participate actively.

Olubukola Ademola-Adelehin added…