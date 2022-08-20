Why you should start listening to podcasts

The growing popularity of podcasts in our world is a trend we all need to pay attention to. This online digital audio file that started in 2004 has seen a wide acceptance across the globe leading to the creation of video podcasts as a means of reaching out to a larger audience.

Podcasting is a trend which may take over from radios in a few years to come. There are a lot of advantages attached to listening to podcasts as a result of access to a vast amount of topics, and the ease of mobility that comes with listening to podcasts.

Listening to podcasts has been proven over the years to be a healthy habit as a result of the exponential increase in listeners on a yearly…