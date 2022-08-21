Coat of many colours: A review of Abayomi Abiru’s This City Knows My Name

This review is like a coat of many colours because the poet treats varieties of themes, such as: identity crisis, nostalgia, hope, hopelessness, emigration, grief, domestic violence, inequality, war and others.

These themes put together from various aspects of live, put a rainbow to the entire collection and it is only fair to treat them randomly.

Looking at History Lessons, the fourteenth poem in the collection, Abiru re-awakens our consciousness to the theme of inequality. The first stanza historically alludes to the US Declaration of Independence, which in summary states that ‘all men are created equal’.

However, the second stanza contradicts what the Declaration…