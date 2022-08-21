College screeners consider 332 entries ahead of jury

AFRICAN Movie Academy Award’s College of Screeners are currently in camp to consider entries that will make the cut for the 2022 edition of the continental recognition system for filmmakers.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini who has chaired the College of Screeners for many years and is also a member of the Board of Jurors told newsmen that 332 films were brought before the screeners after the pre-election process.

The Screening and pre-election started in June to eliminate entries that didn’t meet requirements.

Husseini added that the College of Screeners is the last and fifth state of screening in AMAA before selected films are passed to the Board of Jurors.

The Chairman of Board of…