Electronic transmission of results has come to stay, INEC assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has no intention to subvert provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 on the electronic transmission of results.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the clarification in a statement at the weekend.

His declaration was on the heels of a story by a national newspaper (not Nigerian Tribune) attributed to him that results of next year’s general elections would be collated manually, despite the legislation on electronic transmission of results.

Okoye in his statement maintained that “electronic transmission of result has come to stay. It adds to the…