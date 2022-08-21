FCT Minister presents grains to people of Adamawa on behalf of Buhari

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, during the weekend, held brief for President Muhammadu Buhari, when he presented grains worth over N100 million to the people of Adamawa State as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to provide agricultural commodities to Nigerians pending the commencement of the harvest season in earnest.

Speaking in Yola during the presentation of the food items which consist of 3600 fifty Kilogramme bags of maize, 1850 fifty kilogramme bags of sorghum, 1200 fifty kilogramme bags of millet and 1200 fifty kilogramme bags of garri, Malam Bello delivered the best wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari to the people of Adamawa…