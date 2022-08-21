I used my colleague’s phone number in kidnap threat letter because he demanded I paid back his N20,000 —Man arrested for writing kidnap notice to varsity, bank in Oyo

A 37-year-old farmer cum okada rider, Adekunle Olarinde, is currently in police net for writing a letter to a university and a bank indicating the intention of his kidnap gang to strike except ransom was paid. He has told detectives that he wrote and included in the threat letter the phone number of another okada rider, Azeez Mufutau, to get him into police net so that he would stop demanding for the N20,000 he (Olarinde) was owing him.

Olarinde was on Monday shown to journalists at a press briefing after his arrest by the Oyo State Police Command’s Monitoring Unit last weekend.

The arrest was prompted by a handwritten letter of threat found by the management of a private…