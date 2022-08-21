I’m worried about insecurity in Nigeria —Olu of Warri

In commemoration of one year of his coronation, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III speaks on the two endemic challenges plaguing Nigeria: insecurity and unemployment among the youth and offers suggestions on the way

forward. EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, who monitored the interview on Channel’s Television, brings some excerpts.

Are you worried about the general security situation?

The short answer is yes, and I think every Nigerian is concerned with their own security as well as general security. We have seen the numbers for many years that this country is under-policed. There are not enough service men and we know the Federal Government always does its best to ensure the safety of…