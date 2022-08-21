Lagos not no man’s land, all ancestral lands will return to their rightful owners — Omo Eko Pataki

THOSE who believe that “Eko” (Lagos) is a no man’s land should begin to have a rethink, a forum of prominent indigenes of Lagos, Omo Eko Pataki, has said.

The forum made this declaration in a statement on Sunday in a reaction to the Ojora Royal Family and Council’s recent taking of ownership of the lands housing the Lagos State liaison office of the Delta State government, at Plot 235/237, Moshood Abiola Way (former Apapa Road), Ijora, Lagos, through a court order.

In the statement, signed by the trustee of the forum, a former Minister of Communications, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), Omo Eko Pataki vowed that some heritage and monument sites that had been sold…