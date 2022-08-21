Modakeke traditional leader installs Osun APC spokesperson, Olabisi, as Mogaji of Ile-Agun

The Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, on Friday, in his palace, at Modakeke, Osun State installed the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Prince Kolawole Olabisi, as the Mogaji of IleAgun, Isale Agbara compound.

Oba Toriola said his decision to elevate Olabisi was informed by his visible contributions to the social and economic growth of the Modakeke community.

The installation was graced by traditional rulers, chiefs, descendants of Ile-Agun, friends, including families of Olabisi.

With this installation, Olabisi has joined the succession line of Ogunsua of Modakeke.

In his address, Oba Toriola lauded the impacts of Olabisi in the…