Obaseki seeks stakeholders’ cooperation for prosperity in oil and gas sector

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for increased cooperation among stakeholders and host communities to foster prosperity in the oil and gas-producing areas of the state.

Governor Obaseki made the call during a one-day stakeholders forum organised by the Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, at the weekend in Benin

The Forum was held to rally oil and gas stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to ensure effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, and to set the foundation to develop Edo State policy for the industry.

Obaseki, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Local Government, Monday Osaigbovo, noted…