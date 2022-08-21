Paris Club refund: NGF took $100m from us for state elections —Consultants

CONSULTANTS working on the London and Paris Club re- funds for states and local governments on Saturday alleged that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) demanded and received the sum of $100 million from the consultancy fee to prosecute elections in some states.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the lead consultant, Ned Nwoko, alleged that when he submitted a bill of $300 million as the consultancy fee, the state governors demanded to be paid 50 per cent of it before it could be honoured.

He said a former chairman of the forum had explained it to him that the money was needed to prosecute elections in Bauchi, Ekiti and Ondo states.

According to him, the Ministry of…