Paris Club refund: NGF took $100m from us for state elections —Consultants

CONSULTANTS working on the London and Paris Club re- funds for states and local governments on Saturday alleged that the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) demanded and received the sum of $100 million from the consultancy fee to prosecute elections in some states.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the lead consultant, Ned Nwoko, alleged that when he submitted a bill of $300 million as the consultancy fee, the state governors demanded to be paid 50 per cent of it before it could be honoured.
He said a former chairman of the forum had explained it to him that the money was needed to prosecute elections in Bauchi, Ekiti and Ondo states.
According to him, the Ministry of…
Source: Nigerian Tribune