Rotary club Isolo offers interest-free loan of N1m to 50 beneficiaries

The Rotary Club Isolo has offered an interest-free loan of N1m to 50 beneficiaries.

The gesture, especially the leadership style of its President, Dr Atilade Femi Oshoniyi, has been commended by the District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, Lagos and Ogun States, Rotarian Omowunmi Lawson, President Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Rotarian Michael Olawale-Cole and Osolo of Isolo, Oba Oba Kolawole Alani Sehu Tijani.

They commended the President for his selfless disposition to human empowerment and the general good of society.

The trio commended Oshoniyi and entire members of Isolo Rotary Club, saying, “Despite the fact that the Chief Executive Officer of Sparta…