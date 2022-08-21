SELINA CARAYOL debuts ‘Face of Brightquests’ in Lagos

In developed countries, kids with exceptional talents are discovered, supported and showcased at a very tender age.

Studies however showed that most kids in third world countries lack platform and privilege to showcase their talents.

This missing link was said to have inspired Brightquests agency to establish what it now calls the ‘Face of BrightQuests’ initiative, a platform that will discover hidden talents in kids and teenagers; thereby helping them to utilise and unleash the confidence in them to showcase their abilities via runway modeling, pageant modeling, Sports, music, art, acting among others.

According to Selena Carayol, “The aim of ‘Face of BrightsQuests’ is…