Women group petitions IGP, FIDA over attack by Ebubeagu operatives in Ebonyi

A women group in Ebonyi State, Ebonyi Federated Women Organization (EFWO), has petitioned Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) and other human rights organizations over alleged disruption of their August meeting by Ebubeagu operatives.

The women stated this in Abakaliki while protesting the operatives’ invasion of of People’s Club premises along Abakaiki/Enugu Expressway which disrupted their meeting which was holding with the theme “Women, Nation Builders”.

They also alleged that their seats, canopies and event decoration items were confiscated by the operatives and taken away to their office in Abakaiki, the state…