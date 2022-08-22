ADC promises to win elective positions in the North

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), held its Northwest summit in Kaduna promising to ensure victory for the party in the zone.

The director general of the party’s Campaign Council, AbdulAzeez Suleiman, while speaking at the launch of the North-West chapter of the party’s unity, peace and development lecture series at Arewa House, explained that ADC is the new alternative platform.

According to him, the party is gradually making an in road in to the region because other parties failed to provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

He said unlike other parties, who “are fighting for their parochial interest,” ADC is out to address the challenges of…