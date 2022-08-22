Adhere to FG’s policies to promote EPIC culture, Akume tells civil servants

Civil servants in the employment of the Federal Government were, on Monday, tasked to adhere to government policies and initiatives in the discharge of their duties with a view to promoting quality job delivery in line with the Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centred (EPIC) culture initiative of the civil service.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the official presentation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) manual to him by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ibiene Roberts.

The minister, therefore, encouraged civil servants to be diligent in work processes for better public service delivery,…