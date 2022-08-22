Bears persists to second consecutive week at NGX

The local stock market last week was not immune to the rout in global equities, as bearish sentiments persisted for the second consecutive week.

Accordingly, the All-Share Index shed 0.59 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 49,370.62 points.

Investors, therefore, lose N158 billion from their net worth as market capitalisation follow similar trend to close the week at N26.629 trillion.

Particularly, sell-offs in bellwether stocks, Okomu Oil, Presco, Access Holdings and Lafarge Africa drove the weekly loss.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Banking index recorded a weekly gain of 0.7 per cent.The

Consumer Goods index up 3.0 per cent and the Industrial Goods index rose…