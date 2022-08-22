Buhari has done better than other administrations on infrastructure ― Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as a testament to the Buhari administration’s unprecedented infrastructure development across the country.

The Minister stated this in Lagos on Monday, during a media tour of the terminal.

“This edifice – and the others like it – is a testament to the commitment of the Buhari Administration to the unprecedented infrastructure development covering roads, bridges, rail, water dams, seaports, etc.

“No Administration in the history of Nigeria has done this much, especially at a time of paucity of resources,” he said.

Alhaji…