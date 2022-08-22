First set of winners emerge in Union Bank’s Save & Win promo

LEADING financial institution, Union Bank of Nigeria, has awarded the first set of winners in the second edition of its Save & Win Palli promo.

The first live draw of this season, which took place at Union Bank’s Head Office in Lagos, saw 50 customers win cash prizes of N105,000 each.

The winners were selected randomly through a transparent and electronically generated draw supervised by relevant regulatory bodies.

Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding customers with cash prices and other exciting gifts worth over N55,000,000. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture. The promo is open to new and existing customers who save a…