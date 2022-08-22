LASEMA confirms two dead as ‘water tank scaffolding’ collapses on building in Lagos

Two children have been confirmed dead while three adults were injured after a water tank scaffolding collapsed on a building in the Lady Lake area of Bariga on Sunday night.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident in a short statement, signed by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi One Osanyintolu.
The incident reportedly occured around 9:30 on Sunday night, when most occupants of the building had retired into their rooms.
According to the agency, the collapsed scaffolding crashed on a bungalow beside it
Two rooms were reportedly affected by the effect of the collapsed concrete scaffolding on the building.
Details later…
YOU…
Source: Nigerian Tribune