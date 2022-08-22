NB Plc registers N100bn CP programme on FMDQ Exchange

COMMITTED to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has welcomed the registration of the Nigerian Breweries Plc N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme on its platform in August 2022.

According to a statement by the FMDQ Exchange, through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, all Registration Member of the Exchange, the Issuer has availed the opportunity to raise short-term…