Niger govt commends activities of political actors, security agencies

Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State on Political Matters, Alhaji Nma Kolo, has expressed satisfaction with the peaceful political atmosphere existing in the state despite divergent political views.

He stated this in a statement issued and made available to journalists at the weekend in Minna, highlighting that despite divergent political opinions, the leadership of the registered political parties and their members have been exhibiting the highest degree of decorum that has made the State one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Kolo stated further that the primaries of all the political parties into various elective positions were held under a peaceful…